Odisha to experience rainfall from tomorrow, check IMD’s weather alert for 7 days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall for several districts of Odsiha while issuing weather warning for the next seven days.

As per the IMD predication, Odisha will experience light rain and dry weather between February 10 and February 16.

Below is the day-wise weather warning issued by the weather department:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 10.02.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.02.2024 upto 8.30 AM of 11.02.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.02.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.02.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 14.02.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.02.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.02.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Deogarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

The weatherman informed that the highest maximum temperature of 34.8°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 9.1°C was recorded at Jharsuguda in the plains of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast: