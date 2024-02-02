Elephant herd enters village in Ganjam, locals panic stricken

Berhampur: A 12-member elephant herd has entered a village in Ganjam and the locals are in a state of terror and panic said reports on Friday. The incident has been reported from the Aska forest range.

In the evening, the herd of elephants sneaked into the village near the forest and terrorized the villagers. Yesterday, a man identified as Sathya Bisoy fell off his bike after seeing an elephant and was seriously injured.

Reports say that he was admitted in a critical condition to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. While going to his village, he saw an elephant from a distance near Shadangapalli area and fell off his bike.

As a result, he fell off the bike and broke his arm, while the forest department rescued him from there in a critical condition and sent him to Shergarh and then to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

On the other hand, in the evening the elephants entered the village near the forest. In Dharakot and Shadangapalli, they are breaking the doors of houses and destroying crops. People are living in fear. Electricity is cut in the evening to prevent elephants from entering. Efforts are being made by the forest department to drive away the elephants and people are being warned not to leave their homes.