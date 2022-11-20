Odisha to experience rainfall for 2 days; IMD predicts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meterological Department (IMD)on Sunday predicts that the deep depression over southwest and adjoining south east Bay of bengal is likely to maintain its intensity and move slowly west-northwards towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts durng the next 48 hours.

Thundershowers are likely in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput on November 21 and Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur on November 22 and dry weather will prevail in the rest of the states.

Rain Alert For Odisha Districts

Day-1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.11.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.11.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal ,Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.11.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.11.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur