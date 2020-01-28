Odisha CM
BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha to delete NPR column seeking parent’s birthplace: BJD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday said the column that seeks details on the birthplace of parents of an individual during the enumeration of the National Population Register (NPR) will be deleted in the state.

“The BJD supports CAA, but is not in favour of NRC as the Chief Minister has already made it clear. We object to Column 13(2) of NPR form which seeks information on the place of birth of an individual’s parents. As the Centre has clarified that it is optional, the norm will not be implemented in Odisha,” BJD MP Pinaki Mishra told media persons here.

The decision to delete column 13(2) in the NPR format was taken at the BJD Parliamentary Party meeting presided over by party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Related News

Odisha’s Republic Day Tableau on Rukuna Rath stands second

Little School Students Engaged In Menial Labour, Video Goes…

Woman Injured In Arrow Attack By Son-in-law In Malkangiri

Paradip Port Authorities Prepare For Coronavirus, Scan…

Mishra said they will press for enumeration of Other Backward Classes (OBC) during the Census so that the exact number of OBCs in the country can be known.

He said that in the 2011 Census, OBC enumeration was not carried out and even if it was done, it was never disclosed.

OBCs are a very important constituent who have been left out and it was unfortunate that they have not been enumerated, he added.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Republic Day Tableau on Rukuna Rath stands second

State

Little School Students Engaged In Menial Labour, Video Goes Viral

State

Woman Injured In Arrow Attack By Son-in-law In Malkangiri

State

Paradip Port Authorities Prepare For Coronavirus, Scan Tourists

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.