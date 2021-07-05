Odisha: This house in Tulasipur Cuttack declared micro containment zone

By WCE 5
house in Tulasipur Cuttack declared micro containment zone

Cuttack: The house of Lokanath Behera at Hindolkothi area in Tulasipur of Cuttack in ward number 9 was declared as containment zone by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday.

In an office order issued by CMC it was said that four positive cases of Covid 19 detected among the families staying at the house of Loknath Behera in the above mentioned address of Cuttack which requires detailed measures for active contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to declare the same building as micro containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the same building.

Related News

[Watch] Covid norm violation: Fine of Rs 50,000 imposed on…

An interview with glamour girl Sanjibani Das from Odisha’s…

All the inhabitants within this micro containment zone shall strictly remain in their room. The supply of Essential and medical requirements will be supplied to them, also mentioned in the order.

Also read: Odisha: Teaching, non-teaching employees of Higher Education Institutes to attend duty from July 6
You might also like
State

Odisha: 3.24 crore Covid affected population to get free food grains under PMGKAY

State

Cuttack: Ravenshaw Collegiate School to be developed as heritage school

State

Weather Forecast: IMD Issues yellow warning to 19 districts of Odisha

State

Odisha: Teaching, non-teaching employees of Higher Education Institutes to attend…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.