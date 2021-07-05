Odisha: This house in Tulasipur Cuttack declared micro containment zone

Cuttack: The house of Lokanath Behera at Hindolkothi area in Tulasipur of Cuttack in ward number 9 was declared as containment zone by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday.

In an office order issued by CMC it was said that four positive cases of Covid 19 detected among the families staying at the house of Loknath Behera in the above mentioned address of Cuttack which requires detailed measures for active contact tracing. To facilitate this, it is necessary to declare the same building as micro containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the same building.

All the inhabitants within this micro containment zone shall strictly remain in their room. The supply of Essential and medical requirements will be supplied to them, also mentioned in the order.