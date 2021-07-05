Odisha: Teaching, non-teaching employees of Higher Education Institutes to attend duty from July 6

Bhubaneswar: “All teaching and non-teaching employees of HEIs have to attend duty on all working days w.e.f. 06.07.2021,” reads a letter issued by the Higher Education Department in Odisha. Of course, the employees will follow all COVID-19 prevention protocols such as wearing of face mask, sanitizing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, self-isolation/quarantine, etc.”

The Higher Education Department has ordered for functioning of all Colleges and Universities in Odisha with 100% staff strength on all working days from July 6.

The decision has been taken after Covid 19 situation in the State relatively improved as compared to the situation in April.

“Considering the acute situation prevailing then, 50% Roster Attendance System for teaching and non-teaching employees had been introduced in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) w.e.f. 19.04.2021. Due to thin attendance of employees for almost two and half months, a lot of important work now remains pending. HEIs have to conduct Final Semesters/ Final Year Examinations of 2020-21 UG/ PG Final Semester/ Final Year Students in online mode and publish results at the earliest. Examinations of other non-final year batch students also have to be conducted,” said a letter issued by the HE department.

The department has written to the Higher Education Institutes in this regard.

However, HEIs will remain closed on Saturdays, provided there is Covid-19 related weekend shutdown declared in that district/ town/ city,” the letter also said.