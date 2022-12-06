Odisha: Theft from Jagannath Temple in Cuttack

Money looted from Jagannath temple in Khan nagar area of Cuttack. The police have started investing into the matter.

Cuttack: A theft has occurred in the Jagannath Temple situated in Khan nagar area of Cuttack city in Odisha.

The miscreants have looted the money by breaking the ‘hundi’ or the donation box in the temple.

The robbery took place late last night that is on Monday.

According to the temple management committee lakhs of rupees as been looted during the heist.

Temple Management Committee has filed a complaint with the Badambadi police station said reports.

The police immediately reached the spot and has seized some iron rods from the spot.

