Odisha: Suspended IIC Under Vigilance Scanner

Balasore: Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at seven places related to suspended Jaleswar Police Station IIC today. The suspended police official has been identified as Dhaneshwar Sahu.

The seven places where the anti-corruption agency conducted raids include Dhaneshwar Sahu’s government quarters in Jaleswar, parental house in Narasinghpur area of Cuttack district, and a house in Bhubaneswar, said sources.

Raids are also underway at his in-laws’ house in Cuttack.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Odisha DGP Abhay had suspended Sahu after a purported audio clip of a telephonic conversation between Sahu and a drug mafia went viral on social media last month.