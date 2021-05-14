Bhubaneswar: In view of the reported rise in the incidence of Black Fungus amongst the Covid 19 patients in Odisha, a State Level Committee has been constituted to monitor the incidence of Mucormycosis in patients admitted to different Hospitals in the State and to formulate a guideline for early detection and management of such cases if detected.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha issued an order today in which it was mentioned that Prof. Dr. Nirupama Chaini, HOD of Microbiology at SCB Medical College and Hospital will be the Chairman of the Committee.

The members of the Committee will be Dr. Jyoti Pattnaik, Prof. Pulmonary Medicine at SCB Medical, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Panda, Prof and HOD of Medicine, SCB Medical, Dr. Subhabrata Parida, Dr. Subrat Behera and Dr. Prasanjit Mohanty of SCB Medical in Cuttack. Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director, Public Health will be the Member Convener of the Committee.