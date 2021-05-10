Bhuaneswar: In a rare case, a 71 year old man of Odisha was found infected with Mucoromycosis that is known as black fungus infection. He has been admitted to the hospital today.

As per reports, throat swab of the patient was taken on Aprl 18th as a contact from family member. He was tested positive for Covid 19 on 20th April and was on home isolation.

On May 8 the said patient was reported with swelling in eyes and blackish discharge from nose. His nasal endoscopy showed black deposits on turbinate as per statement of the doctor.

The history of the patient relates to the use of an old air cooler that was not used for quite some time and also its water was not changed for a while.

His sample taken for microscopy suggestive of fungal hyphae and culture showed Rhizopus spp (mucorale) while his Histopathology report is awaited, said a letter by the Health Dept.

The patient is said to be stable.

Also, no other similar case has been reported in the state.