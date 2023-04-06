Odisha: signboard in Odia now mandatory for shops, commercial establishments

Bhubaneswar: Writing signboards in all the shops and commercial centres in the state of Odisha has become mandatory now. A meeting was held today in this connection where necessary directives have been issued to concerned officials to monitor. This will be monitored from this month.

As per reports, today, on April 6, 2023 a meeting was held in this connection where it was decided that stern action will be taken against the violators. The Labour Commissioner has issued directives to the concerned officers in this connection.

It was also decided that the violators will be issued a 7 days notice. And still, if the regulation will not be obeyed, fine will be levied while the license of the shop may also get cancelled. First time violator will be levied a fine of Rs 5,000 while for the second time violation they may have to pay fine of Rs 25,000. The necessary amendments in the THE ORISSA SHOPS AND COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS ACT, 1956 have been made in this connection.

So far in the urban areas of the State a total of 52,000 registered shops are there. Out of this about 47,000 signboards have been written in Odia.

