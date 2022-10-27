Odisha: Shocking, body of 1-yr-old recovered from Cuttack!

Cuttack: In a shocking incident in Cuttack, the body of a one year old has been recovered on Thursday afternoon.

The incident has been reported from a slum near Satabatia area under Jagatpur police limits said sources.

The age of the deceased toddler has been estimated to be around one year. The slum dwellers spotted the body and immediately informed the Jagatpur Police.

The police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The police is investigating further into the matter. The reason of death is yet to be ascertained. The identity of the deceased child is yet to be known.