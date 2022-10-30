Odisha shivers as mercury drops below 15 Degree Celsius in 14 places

Bhubaneswar: The night temperature is continuously dropping in various places of Odisha as winter has finally started to show its effects in the state.

The night time temperatures have dropped to below 15 degrees in as many as 14 places of the state, said the MeT Department. According to reports, Similguda recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 9.1 degrees.

According to the latest tweet in the official twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar, chill has been experienced in 14 places across Odisha.

As per reports, as many as 14 towns in Odisha have recorded night temperature below 15 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar has recorded minimum temperature of 18.1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Daringbadi has recorded night time temperature of 11.0 degree Celsius while Boudh, Koraput and Phulbani recorded 15.0, 12.0, and 12.5 degree Celsius, respectively.

The MeT has also predicted that the weather will change from tomorrow and some places of Southern Odisha will receive light to moderate rain.