Winter in Odisha: 15 places record temperatures below 20°C

Bhubaneswar: Finally it is winter in Odisha, night time temperatures have dropped to below 20 degrees in as many as 15 places said the MeT Department.

According to the latest tweet in the official twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar, chill has been experienced in 15 places across Odisha.

Reports say, as many as 15 towns in Odisha have registered night temperature below 20 degree Celsius.

The coldest place in Odisha is Koraput district with the minimum temperature being recorded at 14.2 degree Celsius.

It is noteworthy that, Daringbadi has recorded night time temperature of 16 degree Celsius while Boudh, Sonepur and Phulbani recorded 17 degree Celsius.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperature of 21.1 and 20.6 degree Celsius respectively.

୧୫ ସହର ରେ ରାତ୍ରି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୨୦ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ତଳେ ରେକର୍ଡ କୋରାପୁଟ ରେ ସର୍ବନିମ୍ନ ରାତ୍ରି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୧୪.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ , ଦାରିଙ୍ଗବାଡି ରେ ୧୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ, ବୌଦ୍ଧ, ସୋନପୁର ଏବଂ ଫୁଲବାଣୀ ରେ ୧୭ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ରାତ୍ରି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) October 27, 2022

The MeT further said that dry weather is expected in the state for the next three to four days.