49 youths from Odisha get job in Indian Army & Paramilitary forces

Berhampur: It was a moment of great joy and pride for 49 youths from different districts of Odisha as they have got job in the Indian Army and Paramilitary forces.

The selected 49 youths from different districts of the state were taking training at the Berhampur-based Samantroy Academy. They have been selected to do job in the Agniveer of Indian Navy and other Paramilitary forces.

While speaking about the selection of the students, Director of the Samantroy Academy, Debesh Samantroy said, “We are very happy that 49 youths from the academy have been made it to the Agniveer and Paramilitary forces.”

“We give focus on mostly three things -physical fitness, knowledge and communication skills of the students. We develop these three things of the candidates so that they can compete and get jobs in the arm forces or defense,” he added.

“I am extremely happy that I got the job. It was my childhood dream to serve the country with the uniforms and finally my dream is going to be fulfilled now. I give credit of my success to my parents and Debesh sir and the staff,” said one of the 49 youths.

Samantroy Academy has providing training to the job seekers since 2001. More than 3000 candidates of the institute are said have got jobs till date.