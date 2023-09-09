Berhampur: In a shocking incident, as many as 34 lakhs was stolen from a young man by using fake ID on Facebook in Ganjam district of Odisha, said reports on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sridhar Maharana of Berhampur. Sridhar opened a fake account in the name of Shivani Panda and lured Ankit into a love trap.

Ankit is an engineer working at NTPC in Chhattisgarh. Sridhar had befriended Ankit for a year through a fake Facebook ID, said reliable reports.

He pretended to be a medical student and robbed him of his money. In the same way, he robbed his father at various stages. Paid the money drawn on phone pay. Sridhar has been arrested by Bhubaneswar cyber police station.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.