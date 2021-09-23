Odisha reports another 417 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 417 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Thursday, informed that 417 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1009088.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

180 from Khordha

38 from Cuttack

26 from Baleswar

20 from Jajapur

19 from Mayurbhanj

13 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Kendrapara

9 from Jharsuguda

8 from Rayagada

7 from Anugul

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Puri

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Ganjam

4 from Koraput

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Bargarh

2 from Deogarh

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

42 from State Pool

