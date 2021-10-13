Odisha reports another 404 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 404 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Wednesday, informed that 404 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1020168.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

164 from Khordha

62 from Cuttack

22 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Puri

18 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Jajapur

12 from Sambalpur

9 from Baleswar

9 from Kendrapara

6 from Anugul

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Ganjam

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Rayagada

2 from Deogarh

2 from Gajapati

2 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Sundargarh

39 from State Pool

