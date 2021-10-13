3 new Judges appointed to Orissa High Court

Cuttack: Three Orissa High Court judges have been appointed by the President. The new judges are Advocate Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and Judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra.

In a notification issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India it was said that in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra to be Judges of the Orissa High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

With this appointment the number of Judges in Orissa High Court will rise to 17.