Odisha reports 7 more coronavirus positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported seven more coronavirus positive cases today. With this, the COVID-19 tally in the State rose to 118. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, the seven new COVID-19 cases are from Sundergarh (4) and Bhadrak (3).

Meanwhile, Bhadrak district administration, in a twitter post informed that all the 3 new COVID19 cases detected in the district today have West Bengal link. Out of the 3 new patients, 2 are from Basudevpur block while 1 is from Bonth block.

The district administration further informed that the containment areas have been sealed.

Three new +ve cases (male) with WB link reported. Basudevpur block: 2

Bonth block:1 Containment Area sealed . — District Administration,Bhadrak (@DM_Bhadrak) April 28, 2020

The Health Department informed that a total of 1584 RT-PCR tests were conducted in last 24 hours. The cumulative rate stands at 26687, total positive cases are now 118, while 37 persons have recovered, one person from Bhubaneswar have died due to the disease.

Earlier on Monday, the State had reported eight coronavirus positive cases. Six patients were from Balasore while one each from Jajpur and Koraput.