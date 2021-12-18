Odisha reports 219 fresh recovery cases

By WCE 3
Covid recovery in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 219 fresh recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on its Twitter handle.

With today’s 219 recoveries, a total of 10,42,443 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the State so far.

Here’s the complete detail of the Covid recovery reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

    • 99 from Khurda
    • 20 from Mayurbhanj
    • 15 from Anugul
    • 15 from Cuttack
    • 11 from Sundergarh
    • 9 from Dhenkanal
    • 8 from Puri
    • 5 from Jajapur
    • 5 from Sambalpur
    • 2 from Bargarh
    • 2 from Gajapati
    • 1 from Bhadrak
    • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
    • 1 from Jharsuguda
    • 1 from Nayagarh
    • 1 from Sonepur
    • 23 from State Pool

Likewise, as many as 169 positive cases including 29 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in Odisha today. This has taken the tally of Covid positive cases to 10,52,641, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Among the 169 positives, 97 are quarantine cases and 72 are local contacts.

Also read: Omicron In Odisha: Prepared To Handle 3rd Wave, Public Health Director

