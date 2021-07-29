Odisha reports 1,615 fresh Covid-19, Tally rises to 9,74,132

By WCE 7
covid cases odisha
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1,615 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday taking the total tally to 9,74,132.

A total of 1,615 new Covid positives include 937 quarantine cases and 678 are local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 2.09%.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 442, followed by Cuttack at 229 and Puri at 123.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned district administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 72
2. Balasore: 98
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 60
5. Balangir: 7
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 229
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 30
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 7
12. Jagatsinghpur: 96
13. Jajpur: 70
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapada: 40
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 442
20. Koraput: 4
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 48
23. Nawarangpur: 12
24. Nayagarh: 42
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 123
27. Rayagada: 9
28. Sambalpur: 16
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 30
31. State Pool: 94

