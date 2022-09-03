Odisha registers 17% growth in gross GST collection in August

Bhubaneswar: The gross GST collection in Odisha has recorded 17.11 per cent growth in August 2022 against the collection made during August last year, officials said here on Friday.

According to the data shared by the office of state GST Commissioner, the gross GST collection during August 2022 was Rs 3,883.90 crore whereas Rs 3,316.55 crore gross GST collected during August of last year.

The progressive collection of gross GST till August of the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 20,366.77 crore whereas the State had collected Rs 16,977.92 crore of gross GST during the same period of the previous financial year (2020-21). It means the gross GST collection has registered a growth of 19.96 percent this year.

The state has recorded a growth of 29.59 per cent in OGST (Odisha GST) collection till August of the current financial year in comparison to the same period of last fiscal (2021-22).

The progressive collection of OGST till August’22 was Rs 6,267.93 crore against the collection of Rs 4,836.75 crore during April to August of 2021.

The OGST collection in the month of August was Rs 1,019.81 crore against the collection of Rs 956.47 crore during August 2021, registering a growth of 6.62 per cent.

Similarly, the total collection of VAT (petrol and liquor) was Rs 933.62 crore during August 2022 registering a growth of 5.59 percent, the officials said.

Similarly, the collection from liquor was Rs 183.51 crore during the last month against Rs 156.49 crore collected during August’21, thereby recording a growth of 17.27 per cent.

There was also a growth of 18.37 per cent in professional tax with a collection of Rs 21.72 crore during the last month against the collection of Rs 18.35 crore during August of last year.

