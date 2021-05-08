Bhubaneswar: A high of 11,807 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1922, followed by Khurda at 1510 and Cuttack at 1052.

Out of the new positive cases in the state, 6613 are in quarantine and 5194 are the local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 23.21%.

A total of 4,31,658 people have been recovered in the state while the number of active cases stands at 90,335.

The district-wise list is as follows:

Angul: 560 Balasore: 260 Bargarh: 428 Bhadrak: 83 Balangir: 437 Boudh: 178 Cuttack: 1052 Deogarh: 115 Dhenkanal: 177 Gajapati: 105 Ganjam: 341 Jagatsinghpur: 134 Jajpur: 302 Jharsuguda: 421 Kalahandi: 402 Kandhamal: 92 Kendrapada: 145 Keonjhar: 231 Khurda: 1510 Koraput: 122 Malkangiri: 70 Mayurbhanj: 175 Nawarangpur: 419 Nayagarh: 204 Nuapada: 286 Puri: 454 Rayagada: 138 Sambalpur: 533 Sonepur: 210 Sundargarh: 1922 State Pool: 301

Total: 11,807