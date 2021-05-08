Odisha Records 11,807 Covid Positives, Highest From Sundergarh At 1922

Bhubaneswar: A high of 11,807 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1922, followed by Khurda at 1510 and Cuttack at 1052.

Out of the new positive cases in the state, 6613 are in quarantine and 5194 are the local contacts. The positivity rate today stands at 23.21%.

A total of 4,31,658 people have been recovered in the state while the number of active cases stands at 90,335.

The district-wise list is as follows:

  1. Angul: 560
  2. Balasore: 260
  3. Bargarh: 428
  4. Bhadrak: 83
  5. Balangir: 437
  6. Boudh: 178
  7. Cuttack: 1052
  8. Deogarh: 115
  9. Dhenkanal: 177
  10. Gajapati: 105
  11. Ganjam: 341
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 134
  13. Jajpur: 302
  14. Jharsuguda: 421
  15. Kalahandi: 402
  16. Kandhamal: 92
  17. Kendrapada: 145
  18. Keonjhar: 231
  19. Khurda: 1510
  20. Koraput: 122
  21. Malkangiri: 70
  22. Mayurbhanj: 175
  23. Nawarangpur: 419
  24. Nayagarh: 204
  25. Nuapada: 286
  26. Puri: 454
  27. Rayagada: 138
  28. Sambalpur: 533
  29. Sonepur: 210
  30. Sundargarh: 1922
  31. State Pool: 301

 

Total: 11,807

