Odisha private bus owners association threatens to continue strike for indefinite period

Bhubaneswar: The meeting of the State Private Bus Owners Association has concluded on Thursday. The association has decided to take a tougher stance, the General Secretary Devendra Kumar Sahu said.

It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha private bus owners association has threatened to continue the strike for an indefinite period if their demands are not met at the earliest.

The General Secretary Devendra Kumar Sahu informed that:

-If the national highway is not cleared by this evening, then they will be forced to stop the bus services from tomorrow.

-From tomorrow at 10:00 am to 11:00 am, all the bus owners will protest by standing on the highway with the vehicles in all the districts. They will also be forced to stop movement of all buses.

-However, if the government does not take some steps, they will be forced to continues the strike indefinitely. 14,000 buses of 8,000 bus owners will be off the roads.

-He further added that, there is no police cooperation to run the buses in Odisha.

-We have no objection to the demands of the drivers union.

-Passenger buses should not be involved in the strike.

However, the State Private Bus Owner’s Association President Loknath Pani said in response that:

– No labor organization is supporting this strike.

– Both passengers, bus owners and staff are in trouble.

– He requested the government to take action as per law.