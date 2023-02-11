Odisha: Primary Health Centre in Paikmal upgraded to Community Health Centre

Bhubaneswar: The Primary Health Centre in Paikmal under Bargarh district of Odisha has been upgraded as a Community Health Centre. A note from the office of the Chief Minister reads.

A notification has been issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department in this regard. “In order to provide affordable and quality health care and keeping in view the health care needs of the general public, Government after careful consideration have been pleased to approve for Up-gradation of PHC(N), Paikamal under Bargarh District to Community Health Centre (CHC).”, the notification reads.

It is to be noted that during the last by Poll in Padampur the residents of Paikmal had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and demanded for a Community Health Centre and he CM had assured. Keeping in view the said demand and keeping his promise the CM has issued necessary directives to the Health Department.

Following functioning of the health centre as a Community Health Centre, the locals will get more and advanced health services while more numbers of doctors, health workers and nurses will also be appointed.

People of Paikmal had been demanding the Community Health Centre since long.