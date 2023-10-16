Odisha: Preparations for Tiger census in Similipal National park begin today

Karanjia: Preparations for Tiger census in the Tiger reserve of Similipal National Park are to begin from today. The counting of tigers will begin from October 18, and will continue till October 25.

The tigers will be counted from 209 bits across 16 ranges in the reserve. Every year, the census is carried out in the same manner. This year, tigers will be counted from several forest ranges of Mayurbhanj as well. A total of 209 teams have been deployed for the tiger census in Similipal.

The teams will function under the supervision of Range officers, ACF, and Deputy director of the reserve. The forest department will adopt two methods for the tiger census; one is the line-transact and the other one is the camera trap.

Similipal National Park in Odisha is the second largest biosphere reserve in Asia. It stretches over an area of 2750 square kilometers. Out of which, area 2200 square kilometres allows ecotourism.

One can find 55 species of animals, 304 species of birds, 62 species of reptiles, 37 species of fish, and 1076 types of trees inside Similipal National park.