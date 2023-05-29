Odisha: Plus Two Science & Commerce results to be announced by May 31

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha will announce the Plus Two Science and Commerce results by May 31. This was informed by the Examination Controller.

According to CHSE Examination Controller the formalities will be completed by tomorrow and the results of the Science and Commerce streams will be published by 31st May 2023 positively.

On the other hand, the exact date of the publication of the results of Arts and Vocational courses is yet to be known, it is expected that the results might be announced by June 8

The CHSE, Odisha conducted the Plus-2 exams from March 1 to April 5. The evaluation of the answer sheets was done in two phases. While the first phase of evaluation was done from April 10 to 22, the second phase was held between April 23 and May 7.