Odisha: Over 15 injured in bus accident in Soro of Balasore

Soro: In a recent case of road accident, over 15 passengers were injured after a bus carrying tourists collided with a truck standing nearby. The accident took place on NH-16 near Soro of Odisha’s Balasore.

The bus accident in Soro took place during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, the passenger bus was carrying tourists from Nepal. The bus was en route to Puri when it collided with a truck standing near Manoranjan Dhaba, said reliable reports.

As a result of the accident, at least 15 passengers were left injured. The local people and officials from Soro police station reached the spot and helped in rescuing the people. The injured were sent to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Soro police have initiated a probe into the matter. Further details awaited.