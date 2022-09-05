Odisha: Nursing Student Suicide, ‘Insomnia’ Says Suicide Note!

Bhubaneswar: A nursing student had died in Bhubaneswar yesterday, an alleged handwritten note of the deceased girl student was recovered today.

According to reports, the police have recovered a handwritten note from her hostel room.

The note mentions that, she has ended her life due to sleep deprivation (insomnia). The note further reads that, nobody is responsible for her suicide.

The police has however sent the note to be verified as to whether it was actually written by her or has been planted by someone else.

It is noteworthy that on Sunday evening the nursing student was found hanging in her hostel room in Bhubaneswar.

The case had been reported from Jamukoli area under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The first year nursing student was found hanging at her hostel room. No exact reason for her death had been ascertained.

The deceased student has been identified as Kuni Kanhar from Bolangir.

On being informed, police rushed to the hostel and recovered the body. Post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of her parents.

According to reports, the parents have arrived in Bhubaneswar and have demanded for a probe into the matter.

The number of suicides seem to have risen alarmingly in the capital city of Odisha. This is the fourth reported suicide in a matter of two weeks.

Yet another woman has allegedly committed suicide in Bhubaneswar on Thursday said reports.

The incident has been reported from Kharvelanagar area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Barik.

She was 23-years-old. Her dead body has been recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem to Capital Hospital.

The police has started searching for evidence at the spot of crime.

It is noteworthy that, this is the second such incident in a day in Bhubaneswar.

Another hanging body of a woman was recovered from house in Bhagabat Sandhan Canal Road under G G P Rasulgarh area today.

According to reports, the woman was spotted hanging from a rope inside her house by neighbours.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pragyan Parimita Kar. She is 33 years old.

The woman had allegedly gone for a feast to her neighbour’s house yesterday (Wednesday).

The Macheswar police has reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

According to sources, her husband had an affair hence she could not tolerate the fact and committed suicide.