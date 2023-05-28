Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Govt to complete 4 years of fifth term tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik Government will complete 4 years of its fifth consecutive term in Odisha tomorrow. Many facelift projects have been taken up so far by the Government in disaster management, woman empowerment as well as in the education and health sectors. Even agriculture and Spots sectors have got new dimensions.

In the last year of the fifth term, Naveen Patnaik Govt will have to tackle a number of challenges. The Govt will have to focus on the peaceful and successful organization of the world famous Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra.

Similarly, the Govt is aiming to complete the ambitious Srimandira Heritage Corridor project before the upcoming car festival.

The second challenge for this Govt will be to do the needful towards disaster management. The MeT department has predicted deficit rainfall in June during the monsoon season.

About 65 percent people in Odisha depend upon Agriculture. Deficit rainfall will hamper farming. Hence, the Govt is required to focus on this subject as well.

Another big task is to successfully execute the initial works of the upcoming Arcelor Mittal-Nippon Steel plant project in Kendrapara.

The State will see General election next year. Keeping it on view new projects are likely to be announced while successful execution of the ongoing projects is also needed to be kept in focus.

Also read:5T Secretary Visits Maa Samalei Temple Development Project