Puri: An under trial (UT) prisoner has been found dead in Puri Jail under mysterious circumstances on Monday, said reliable reports.

The deceased has been identified as Bishwanath Baliyarsingh. He had been arrested in a murder case and was in jail.

Today, he was admitted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) due to chest pain while meditating at the meditation center in the jail premises.

He succumbed on being admitted.