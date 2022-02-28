Odisha Municipal Election: SEC Issues Notification

Bhubaneswar: A statutory notice has been issued for the upcoming Odisha Municipal Election. The process of nomination filing for municipal elections will begin on March 2, 2022.

Reportedly, the scrutiny of the nomination paper will be held on March 9, 2022. The candidates can withdraw their nomination up to March 14, 2022.

Following this, the eligible people can cast their votes on March 24, 2022, in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), and all other Notified Area Council (NAC).

The counting of votes will take place on March 26, 2022. Thereafter, the results will be announced on March 28th.

The elections will be held in 106 Urban Local Bodies including 47 municipalities, 59 NACs and three Municipal Corporations namely BMC, CMC, BeMC.

A total of 41 lakh citizens will cast their votes in the Odisha Municipal Elections. The final voter list for BMC and CMC has already been released. As many as 7,25,765 citizens in 67 wards will cast their votes at 705 booths in Bhubaneswar. Out of the 7,25,765 voters, 3,94,510 are male while 3,30,815 are female and 440 voters belong to the ‘others’ category.