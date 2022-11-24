Odisha: Mixture factory in Cuttack catches fire

Cuttack: A mixture factory in Cuttack the Silver city of Odisha has caught fire in the afternoon hours on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Tinigharia area under Nua Bazar police limits in Cuttack.

The locals immediately called the firefighters. The fire has now been doused, said reports.

However, property worth lakhs has been reduced to ashes in the blaze, claim onlookers. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Details awaited.