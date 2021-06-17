Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 500 cr to CMRF

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation today contributed an amount of Rs 500 Crore to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Besides, The Odisha Agro Industries Corporation and Odisha Cashew Development Corporation today paid a dividend of Rs 3.76 Crore to State Government. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion on virtual platform. The CM thanked all the three corporations for this support during the pandemic.

While the Agro Industries Corporation paid an amount of Rs 3,29,76,362 at 30 percent of net profit for the year 2017-18, the Cashew Development Corporation paid a dividend of Rs 46,51,200 at 30 percent of net profit for the year 2018-19.

OAIC Chairman Debashis Mohanty and OSCDC Chairman Amarendra Mohanty handed over the cheques to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra for their respective corporations.

APC Raj Kumar Sharma briefed on the activities of both the corporations. It may be mentioned here that established in 1962, the OAIC has been making profits since 2015-16. It’s promoting farmers’ empowerment through farm mechanization in the state. Similarly, established in 1979, the OSCDC is making profits since 1995-96.

For the OMC, Chairman Surendra Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 500 Crore to Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. Briefing on the activities of the OMC, he said that OMC made a growth of 5.42 percent during last financial year despite the pandemic. The total mineral production last year was 17.12 million tons.

In the last Financial Year, OMC achieved sales revenue of Rs 5592 Crore, which was 36.60 percent higher than the previous year. OMC aims to achieve 1 billion dollar revenue by next year.

The Corporation is also supporting many welfare programmes of the state. It is funding 10 dedicated Covid hospitals in 8 districts of the state.

Among others, Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Minister Shri Arun Sahu, Secretary to CM (5T) Shri V.K. Pandian, Agriculture Secretary Shri S.K Vashisth and officers of three corporations were present.