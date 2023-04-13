Heatwave in Odisha, Min Pramila Mallick reviews situation

Bhubaneswar: The heatwave situation in Odisha has been reviewed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick.

It is worth mentioning that, the Minister Pramila Mallick has further informed that, the school and Anganwadi centres shall remain shut till April 16, 2023.

Furthermore she clarified that, the next decision will be taken after reviewing the heat wave situation in the state of Odisha.

The Minister further explained that, the exams are underway in the colleges and decision on closure will be taken after that.

The District Labour Officers (DLOs) have been directed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister to ensure that all over Odisha, labourers do not work between 11am to 3pm.

Further, a heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha heatwave-likefrom April 13, 2023. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.