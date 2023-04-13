Temperature soars to 38.6°C in Bhubaneswar at 11:30am

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since almost a week, on Thursday Bhubaneswar recorded 38.6°C at 11:30 am.

As many as nine places in Odisha have recorded a temperature of more than 33°C.

The Kalabaishakhi influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the local MeT department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Rainfall is expected to decrease. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha heatwave-likefrom April 13, 2023. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Jharsuguda: 39.2 degrees

Balasore: 39 degrees

Chandbali: 39 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 38.6 degrees

Sambalpur: 38.2 degrees

Keonjhar: 37.6 degrees

Hirakud: 37.4 degrees

Gopalpur: 34.6 degrees

Puri: 33.4 degrees

Paradip: 33 degrees