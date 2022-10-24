Odisha: Man found hanging in capital city Bhubaneswar

By Sudeshna Panda
man found hanging in bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: In a scary incident, the body of a man was found hanging near Kesura square in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the Commissionerate Police. On getting the information police immediately reached the spot.

The Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into the matter. The exact reason ofthe the death is yet to be ascertained.

The man who hanged himself is yet to be identified.

It is to be noted that, a scientific team is expected to reach the spot soon and will help the police in further investigation.

