Odisha man drowns while saving son in Kathajodi River

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man reportedly died after drowning in Kathajodi River while trying to save son in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Teli Sahi in Naraj area under Baranga police station of the district.

Sources said that Sahoo and his son were taking bath in the river today. However, his son was getting swept away in the current after he accidentally slept into the deep water. Seeing his son, Sahoo jumped into the water to save him child. However, he got stuck in quicksand.

Some women present at the spot managed to rescue the minor boy with the help of a saree. Later, Sahoo was also rescued by some locals.

Soon, Saroj was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Cops reached the hospital after getting information and handed over the body to the family members after legal formalities.