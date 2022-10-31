Odisha: Man beats woman in Udala over property

Udala: In a shocking incident, a woman has been beaten up by a man in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports the woman has been beaten up badly by the youth. He has also gone to the extent of torturing her on the streets and throwing her there.

The incident has been reported from Patasanipur village under Baradihi panchayat of Udala police limits.

The controversy was relating to the fact that a tree had been planted near the property of the man. The woman has been critically injured in the incident.

The woman has been recovered and has been admitted to the Udala medical center. The Udala police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.