Irate locals gherao police station with man’s body in Odisha

Bargarh: A group of residents of Salepali village in Odisha’s Bargarh district today gheraoed the Bheden Police station by placing a man’s body infront of it and demanded a fair and proper investigation alleging he has been murdered.

The locals were reportedly surprised after finding the body of Sadhu Sahoo, one of the villagers, in a paddy field this morning. Immediately, they informed the Bheden Police about his death.

Later, a team of cops reached the spot and sent the body to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla for postmortem.

However, after the body was handed over to the family members following the autopsy, the angry villagers gheraoed the Bheden police station with the body. They alleged that Sadhu has been murdered and demanded arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, Sadhu’s son Ashis filed a complaint at the police station claiming that two villagers namely Sunadhar Sadhua and Sisir Pradhan forcefully took his father on a bike at around 7 PM yesterday and he did not return home since then. However, his body was found in a paddy field today.

Owning to the acute tension in the locality and with an aim to avoid any untoward incident, the local administration deployed one platoon of police force and made tight security arrangements. Besides, the Bargarh ASP and SDPO are in the village to take stock of the situation.