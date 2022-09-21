Odisha: Looters gang busted in Cuttack, 4 held

Cuttack: As many as four members of a looters’ gang have been arrested by the Cuttack Sadar police here in Odisha today.

The identity of the arrested gang members’ is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the police have seized as many as five four-wheeler vehicles and 63 grams of gold from their possession.

As per reports, one of the arrested members of the gang is a notorious professional criminal and has FIR registered in many police stations of the district, said sources.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra informed about the arrests of the looters gang in a press conference today.

It is to be noted that, in a similar incident on September 14, the Choudwar police nabbed as many as three members of an inter-state mobile looters gang in Cuttack.

The three accused were residents of Maharashtra, said source.

Reportedly, the robbers used to switch off the mobile phones for one year after stealing it to avoid Electrical Surveillance as the trick was helping them to evade the Police’s Electrical Surveillance.

According to sources, they were trying to sell the theft mobile phones in the district.

However, the cops nabbed the inter-state mobile looters and seized as many as fifty-eight mobile phones from their possession.