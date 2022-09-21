Fake medicine seizure in Cuttack: PIL filed in HC for CBI investigation, Police team visits Bihar for probe

Cuttack: In the fake medicine seizure case of Cuttack, investigation through the CBI has been urged. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Orissa High Court where investigation of the case by the Central Bureau has been prayed.

It has been pleaded in the PIL that since the said fake medicines are being manufactured out of Odisha, proper investigation by Odisha Police is not possible and hence probe a central agency is essential.

As per reports, Abhishek Das has filed the PIL in the High Court where it has been pleaded that real facts related to this case will come out only when investigation will be undertaken by either the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other such central Agency.

The CBI DG, CBI SP, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, State Health Department, Central Health Ministry and Odisha Police DG have been made party in the case.

It has also been learnt that a special four members’ team of Commissionerate police has left for Bihar to investigate further into the case of fake ‘Telma 40’ medicine supply.

It is to be noted that, recently the Commissionerate police have arrested two medicine stockists identified as Rahul Kyal (27) and Sanjay Jalan (52) in this matter.

As per reports, Kyal and Jalan did not have the official ownership of their medicine company. However, they were running it illegally. Besides, the fake medicines were being supplied from Gaya and Bangaluru, said sources.

According to the complaint lodged by the Directorate of Drugs Control, a case has been filed against the two accused.

In the meantime, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra informed that, ‘the special team will investigate the matter thoroughly. The team will also probe the connection of any other accused in this case’, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police is also investigating the quantity of medicines supplied and when the supply was started, said sources.