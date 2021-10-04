Odisha: Kalahandi’s Biswanathpur CDPO in Vigilance net

By WCE 5
Bhawanipatna: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Monday apprehended the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Biswanathpur under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

As per reports, Meena Patra, CDPO of Biswanathpur was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance today while demanding  and  accepting bribe of Rs 80, 000/- ( Rupees Eighty Thousand) from a Complainant for clearing bills of  two SHGs regarding supply of Chhatua under SNP programme.

The entire bribe money has reportedly been recovered from Patra and seized.

In this connection Koraput Vigilance PS Case No 21/2021 has been registered U/S 7 PC Amd Act 2018.

Besides, simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of Patra at 3 places in Kalahandi district.

Investigation of the case is underway.

Further information awaited.

