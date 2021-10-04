This man committed 500 thefts in 35 years, spent all money enjoying girls in hotels

Bhubaneswar: In a curious case, a thief has been nabbed by Commissionerate Police who reportedly committed 500 cases of theft in last 35 years.

The accused has been identified as Hemanta Das. Known as a priest he is from Hatasahi area under Lingaraj Police limits in the capital city of Odisha.

Hemant went to jail for theft for the first time in 1990. So far he has committed 500 thefts in and out of the State. 100 complaints have been made against him in different Police stations under Commissionerate Police. Police came to know about him from CCTV footage. He was seen in the CCTV footages of 3 theft cases of Bhubaneswar.

According to the accused, he earned Rs 4 to 5 crore from theft. However, he spent all the money enjoying a lavish life in hotels in Indian and outside. He used to spend night life with girls with the theft money.

This thief mainly steals money. He uses an iron rod in theft. The Special squad nabbed him today as he was planning a theft to be committed in Cuttack.