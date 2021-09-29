Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 result out: Check details here

Bhubaneswar: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE-2021) published today.

The exam was held during 6th Sept to 18th Sept, 2021 adopting all precautionary measures in compliance with relevant COVID guidelines.

The Entrance Examination was held for various technical, professional courses, such as B. Tech, LE-Tech (Dip), LE-Tech, B. Pharma, MBA, MCA, Int. MBA, LE-Pharm, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M. Plan and M.Tech. (11 specialisations) running in different Govt and Private Institutes/ Universities of the State for the academic year 2021-22.

This year, total 65,763 numbers of candidates registered for the examination, while 49,360 candidates appeared the test. Out of these, 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination.

The rank cards can be downloaded from www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com or OJEE Android App