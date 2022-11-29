Odisha: Illegal tobacco godowns busted in Puri

Tobacco control enforcement team received a tip-off about the tobacco godowns and conducted raids in Puri of Odisha.

tobacco godowns busted
Puri: Illegal tobacco godowns busted in Puri district of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon said reports.

Sources say that the enforcement team raided and busted two gutkha godowns at Ramchandi Sahi under Town Police limits.

According to reports huge quantity of tobacco products have been seized.

Further details awaited.

