Odisha Home Guard salary: SC asks govt to pay Rs 533 per day 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today directed the Odisha government to pay a salary of Rs 533 per day to each Home Guard working in the State Police Department.

While hearing an appeal filed against the Division Bench of the Orissa High Court, which had directed the Odisha government to pay payment at the rate of Rs 533 per day to the home guards from January, 2020 instead of November 10, 2016, a bench of Justices M R Shah and M.M. Sundresh today directed the Odisha government to pay Rs 533 per day from 01.06.2018.

“The arrears shall be paid within a period of three months from today. It goes without saying that the Home Guards shall be entitled to the periodical rise which may be available to the Police personnel of the State and the DCA to be paid to the Home Guards be periodically increased taking into consideration the minimum of the pay to which the Police personnel of the State are entitled considering periodical increase from time to time,” said the bench of the apex court.

Currently, the home guards in Odisha are being paid only Rs 9,000 per month i.e. Rs 300 per day.