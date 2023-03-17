Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha Home Guard salary: SC asks govt to pay Rs 533 per day 

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M.M. Sundresh today directed the Odisha government to pay Rs 533 per day from 01.06.2018. 

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha Government Raises DCA Of Home Guards

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today directed the Odisha government to pay a salary of Rs 533 per day to each Home Guard working in the State Police Department.

While hearing an appeal filed against the Division Bench of the Orissa High Court, which had directed the Odisha government to pay payment at the rate of Rs 533 per day to the home guards from January, 2020 instead of November 10, 2016, a bench of Justices M R Shah and M.M. Sundresh today directed the Odisha government to pay Rs 533 per day from 01.06.2018.

Take a look

These districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorms with lightning and…

Achyuta Samanta inaugurates PET-CT Scan at KIMS Cancer Centre in…

“The arrears shall be paid within a period of three months from today. It goes without saying that the Home Guards shall be entitled to the periodical rise which may be available to the Police personnel of the State and the DCA to be paid to the Home Guards be periodically increased taking into consideration the minimum of the pay to which the Police personnel of the State are entitled considering periodical increase from time to time,” said the bench of the apex court.

Currently, the home guards in Odisha are being paid only Rs 9,000 per month i.e. Rs 300 per day.

Subadh Nayak 8608 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Drivers strike put on hold, association president issues video

State

Odisha Chief Secretary urges agitating drivers to call off strike

State

Man who attempted self immolation in Nuapada, dies

State

UCCIL lauds Mahima Mishra, confers Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7