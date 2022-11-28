Odisha: Half burnt body of girl recovered from cemetery in Ganjam!

Bhanjanagar: In a shocking incident, the half-burnt body of a girl was recovered from the cemetery in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday morning.

It is noteworthy that the incident was reported from the cremation ghat near Jampalli village of Bhanjnagar police station in Ganjam district.

The body is yet to be identified, said sources.

The locals immediately informed the Bhanjnagar police. The police reached the spot and seized the dead body.

Mystery still revolves around the fact as to under what circumstances the half-burnt dead body of the girl was left unattended.

The incident is now being much discussed about in the entire neighbourhood. Further investigation underway. Details awaited.