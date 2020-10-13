Truck

Odisha Govt extends grace period for payment of tax for goods carriages owners

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has extended the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicle tax and additional tax for goods carriages owners for the quarter October-December 2020 to November 30 in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said an official notification on Tuesday.

“Due to lockdown declared by Government of India as well as the State Government to prevent COVID-19, goods carriages owners are not able to pay Motor vehicle tax and additional tax due for the quarter (October-December. 2020) within the grace period as prescribed under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules 1976,” The State Commerce and Transport (Transport) Department said in a notification.

“Considering the difficulties faced by vehicle owners of goods carriages, the Government have been pleased to extend the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicle tax and add tax in respect of goods carriages for the quarter October-December, 2020 up to 30.11.2020,” it added.

